Walsall man in court over string of burglary and theft offences
A Walsall man has appeared in court charged with a number of burglary and theft offences.
Callum Milburn, of Walsall, is charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling without violence, one count of attempted burglary and three counts of vehicle theft.
The 20-year-old appeared before Newcastle Magistrates Court on Saturday.
He was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing at Stafford Crown Court on October 18.
A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said the alleged offences mainly took place in the Tamworth area.
Det Cons Ben Tuckwell at the force said: "The priorities team, based in Lichfield, is committed to proactively tackling acquisitive crime and acting on concerns raised by our communities."