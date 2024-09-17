Walsall man in court over string of burglary and theft offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Callum Milburn, of Walsall, is charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling without violence, one count of attempted burglary and three counts of vehicle theft.

The 20-year-old appeared before Newcastle Magistrates Court on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing at Stafford Crown Court on October 18.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said the alleged offences mainly took place in the Tamworth area.

Det Cons Ben Tuckwell at the force said: "The priorities team, based in Lichfield, is committed to proactively tackling acquisitive crime and acting on concerns raised by our communities."