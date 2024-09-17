Suspected drug dealer arrested and knife seized in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers at West Midlands Police who work to tackle knife crime and youth violence were on patrol in the city on Friday when they made the arrest.

They detained a 17-year-old on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

During a later search of an address in Wolverhampton, a knife was seized and suspected drugs were recovered.

The teenager has since been bailed with strict conditions while enquiries continue, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said on Tuesday.