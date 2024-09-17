Police in Wolverhampton carry out weapon sweeps and target offenders as part of 'intensive operation'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Extra officers are on the street during the police action, which will take place in the city today, Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said it will target offenders and carry out weapons sweeps throughout the 24-hour period, as part of Operation Advance.

The force said it will be concentration on priorities in the city including crime, anti-social behaviour, violent crime, theft and burglary.

Police will aim to target offenders during the intensive operation in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Police Commander Rich Fisher said: "Op Advance is a day of intense policing activity across the city where we carry out policing operations that are targeted towards priorities that matter to all of us, throughout the area.

"We will work with specialist colleagues and local partners as part of this dedicated day of action, to make the city safer.

"On the day you can follow our activities on our social channels or by coming and saying hello to our officers when they’re out and about across the borough."