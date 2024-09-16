This is the face of the dangerous driver convicted of the road deaths of two teenagers in Oldbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A blue Nissan Skyline lost control and hit a number of pedestrians who were gathered on the pavement on A457 Oldbury Road near to the junction with Crystal Drive in Oldbury at around 11.30pm on 20 November 2022.

Sadly, Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, both from Dudley, died at the scene.

A man and woman in their 20s were also injured and are continuing with their recovery.

Dhiya Al Maamoury has admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury over th deaths of Liberty Charris and Ben Corfield in Oldbury

Dhiya Al Maamoury, aged 56 from Solihull, admitted to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (16 Sep).

He is due to be sentenced on 8 November.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Liberty, Ben and those who were injured.

“I am glad that Maamoury has pleaded guilty so loved ones will not have to relive the tragic events in court."