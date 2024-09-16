Popular Wolves cafe owners appear in court to deny drugs, guns and ammo charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police swooped on Top Nosh Cafe, Hampton Walk, off Queen's Square, on August 14, and recovered two guns, ammunition and cocaine.

Jaghtar and Neelam Dhinsay, 50 and 46, both of Oaklands, Wombourne, and Jagdeep Singh, 38, of Lawfred Avenue, Wednesfield, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday charged with an array of drugs and gun charges.

Jagtar Dhinsay, who is remanded in custody, appeared by video link from HMP Birmingham, and Neelam and Singh appeared in the dock as currently are on bail.