Appeal to find fly-tipper dumping take-away waste in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall Council's fly-tipping taskforce is asking for help after discovering a large number of takeaway-related shop waste dumped illegally on Delves Green Road, Walsall.

The waste was discarded between a field and an allotment site off the A4148 Broadway, with the council saying the fly-tipping issue is a recurring problem.

Similar waste has also been spotted on the neighbouring Alexandra Road, and North Street near to Walsall town centre.

The waste was disposed of illegally on Delves Green Road, Walsall

The waste on Delves Green Road has been cordoned off under the council's 'EnviroCrime' initiative, which treats illegally dumped waste as a crime scene to help deter further dumping and encourage the culprit to return and dispose of the waste properly.

Councillor Garry Perry, leader of Walsall Council, said: "Delves Green Road, Alexandra Road and North Street are all busy locations. If you have any dash camera/doorbell footage or witnessed the fly-tipping incidents directly, we urge you to come forward.

"Given the nature of the fly-tipped waste, we believe the culprit may be connected to a takeaway business in Walsall, possibly a delivery driver. Any information you can provide could be crucial in our investigation to prosecute the person responsible for this blight on our community."

Anyone with information relating to the fly-tipping incident can contact Walsall Council via their fly-tipping email at Flytipping@walsall.gov.uk.