Yob admits headbutting police officer who came to aid of woman he was 'hassling' in West Bromwich

Terence Archer, 57, from Tipton, was arrested on August 27, this year, after officers answered a 999 call from a woman in distress.

Archer, from Crown Walk, followed the woman off a bus and was met by two police officers. After they took his bus ticket he headbutted a male PC in the face.

He was arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker, for which he pleaded guilty at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday.