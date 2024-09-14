Yob admits headbutting police officer who came to aid of woman he was 'hassling' in West Bromwich
A yob has admitted headbutting a police officer who came to the aid of a woman he was "following around West Bromwich town centre".
By Adam Smith
Published
Terence Archer, 57, from Tipton, was arrested on August 27, this year, after officers answered a 999 call from a woman in distress.
Archer, from Crown Walk, followed the woman off a bus and was met by two police officers. After they took his bus ticket he headbutted a male PC in the face.
He was arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker, for which he pleaded guilty at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday.