West Midlands school due to reopen after being in lockdown due to knife crime fears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police arrested two boys after a school in Halesowen was put into lockdown due to knife crime fears yesterday (Thursday, September 12).

Officers said they were called to Leasowes High School amid reports two people with weapons were outside the school.

Two 14 year-old boys were later arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after police dogs helped recover the knives, WMP said.

The suspects were in custody yesterday evening, due to be questioned.

Leasowes School, Halesowen

The school has praised students and staff on how they handled the situation as pupils were released from lessons 45 minutes later than usual, the BBC has reported

A letter to parents also stated: "While we appreciate the term lockdown sounds very dramatic, this is something that we practice like a fire alarm drill at the school."

The school is due to reopen as normal today (Friday, September 13).