Police name new suspect for Birmingham murder after four convicted for killing Richard Hopley

Richard Hopley, aged 44, was fatally stabbed in the chest, in Underwood Close, Harborne, near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital while trying to drive off from a group when he was attacked in September 2022.

TodayWest Midlands Police said it has now arrested and charged Ayub Khan, aged 29, also from Birmingham with murder relating to to Mr Hopley.

Khan was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

Three others Nicholas Stallard, aged 42, of Saltley; Paul Hayles, aged 65, of Malins Road, Harborne, and Mohammed Qasim, age 24, of St Saviours Road, Saltley, have already been convicted over the killing.