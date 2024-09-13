Police issue update on arrests outside Halesowen school that went into lockdown amid knife crime fears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This morning (Friday, September 13) officers from West Midlands Police advised that they were continuing to question two 14 year-old boys who they arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon outside Leasowes High School on Kent Road in Halesowen yesterday.

A spokesperson for the force told the Express and Star: "The boys remain in custody for questioning."

The school went into lockdown amid fears over knife crime just before 3pm, with pupils unable to leave the premises for 45 minutes after lessons were due to finish.

Officers said that they arrested the teenagers with the help of police dogs.

Leasowes High School in Halesowen

The school opened as normal this morning. The school has praised students and staff on how they handled the situation as pupils were released from lessons 45 minutes later than usual, the BBC has reportedA letter to parents also stated: "While we appreciate the term lockdown sounds very dramatic, this is something that we practice like a fire alarm drill at the school."

Yesterday WMP said: "We were called to Leasowes High School, on Kent Road, just before 3pm to reports of two people outside carrying knives. Officers arrived and two boys aged 14, were arrested on Hollies Drive a short time later, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

"A machete was recovered with the help of police dogs. The suspects remain in custody this afternoon.

"During the incident, we liaised with the school to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Enquiries continue and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch quoting log 2653 of 12 September."