Bully jailed for threatening to kill partner of ex-girlfriend to stop her complaining to the police
A bully who routinely harasses his ex-girlfriends has been locked up after threatening to kill the partner of his latest victim.
Lee Bernard, 44, broke a non-molestation order by contacting his ex-girlfriend then told her he would kill her boyfriend if she did not withdraw her complaint to the police.
In a sinister phone call to the terrified woman on January 17, last year, Bernard told her where her boyfriend lived and what car he drove before threatening to kill him.
In a victim impact statement, Bernard's ex-girlfriend said: "I have been so scared of him, I have had to move house twice because of him. I find it hard to have relationships because of what he has done to me."