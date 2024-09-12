Bully jailed for threatening to kill partner of ex-girlfriend to stop her complaining to the police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lee Bernard, 44, broke a non-molestation order by contacting his ex-girlfriend then told her he would kill her boyfriend if she did not withdraw her complaint to the police.

In a sinister phone call to the terrified woman on January 17, last year, Bernard told her where her boyfriend lived and what car he drove before threatening to kill him.

In a victim impact statement, Bernard's ex-girlfriend said: "I have been so scared of him, I have had to move house twice because of him. I find it hard to have relationships because of what he has done to me."