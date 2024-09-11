Warning after razor blades found hidden under far-right stickers at train station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A warning has been released telling everyone to be cautious of National Front stickers after one was found with a hidden razor blade underneath stuck to a light fitting at a train station in Dunton Green, Kent.

The harmful sticker was discovered last month only a few hundred meters from a primary school, with Kent authorities quickly warning anyone who finds a sticker to 'not remove it' for safety reasons, but to report it to the police.

While no instances of the harmful razor blades have been discovered in the West Midlands, the British Transport Police have now urged everyone to be wary.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of a post circulating on social media showing a blade stuck to the underside of a National Front sticker at Dunton railway station. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 quoting reference 826 of 2 August.

The dangerous sticker was discovered attached to a light fixture in Dunton Green, Kent. Picture Credit: Dunston Green Parish Council

"This is believed to be an isolated incident, however, anyone who sees a similar sticker is urged to not attempt to remove it themselves, and to instead text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 405040."