Police want to speak to this man after suspect tried to steal a teenagers hat in Birmingham city centre

Now officers are appealing for the public's help to find the man pictured who West Midlands Police following the incident in High Street in Birmingham city centre in which a man is said to have made a threat to the teen victim while ordering him to give him his hat.

Anyone who recognises the image of the suspect or has information about the incident that happened on July 11 at about 2pm should contact the force via the website, or by phoning 101 quoting 20/540207/24.