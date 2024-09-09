Jailed: Gang who threatened Tesco staff with axes during robbery in Kidderminster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kevin Quinton, Carl Ansell and Wayne Madlen were all found guilty of crimes relating to robbery following an incident at a Tesco Express store in Cookley, Kidderminster on March 13.

During the incident, staff members were threatened with axes before they demanded the staff hand over £7,000 worth of cigarettes, which were then stolen.

Quinton, 46, of Masefield Close, Bilston, Ansell, 45, of Giffard Road, Wolverhampton and Madlen, 53, of Hurstbourne Crescent, Wolverhampton, were all found guilty at Worcester Crown Court on Friday, September 6.

Oulton, Ansell and Madlen have all been sentenced for crimes relating to robbery

They were sentenced to serve nine years and seven months, nine years and one month and eight years and three months respectively.

Detective Constable Stephen Lewis, of Kidderminster CID, said: "We are pleased to see these lengthy sentences handed out for these three robbers whose actions undoubtedly caused distress and fear for the staff at the store and members of the public at the time.

"We hope this court result sends a message of deterrent and that we will always pursue those looking to come to Wyre Forest and commit crimes, particularly such serious ones as this, and seek the maximum prison terms possible for them."