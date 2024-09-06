Suspected car thieves arrested after police alerted to men 'behaving suspiciously' in Wednesbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were alerted to the behaviour of the men in the town centre before they drove off just before 7pm on Thursday.

Police were quick to establish the Vauxhall Corsa was on false plates and detained two men in the nearby Handley Street a short time later.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

In a statement on Friday morning, West Midlands Police said they had been taken into custody for questioning.