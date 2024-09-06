Sedgley barber jailed after repeatedly raping child in hairdressers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Andy Gearing, who owns Wanna Haircut in Sedgley, sexually abused the same girl over the course of four years.

However, justice finally caught up with Gearing after he was convicted following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June.

The 62-year-old was on Thursday sentenced to 14 years in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court for six counts including sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, exposing himself, penetrating her and assault.

The court heard Gearing raped the girl several times on a bed at the back of his Sedgley Road barber shop after plying her with cigarettes and alcohol.