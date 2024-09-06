Police increase patrols on two Halesowen roads amid reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The force announced that their officers are working alongside Dudley Council to address issues affecting local people around Nimmings Road and St Pauls Drive in Halesowen.

Inspector Sarah Smyth, neighbourhood policing manager at Dudley LPA at West Midlands Police, said: “We understand the effect drugs and other anti-social behaviour has on communities and we have been working alongside partners to address the issues in Nimmings Road and St Pauls Drive.

“We would like to reassure them we are working to address these problems and would urge people who see criminal activity in that area to please report it to us via Live Chat or by ringing 101.

“Alternatively, Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”