Paedophile from Sandwell who pestered young girls for sexual photos jailed after undercover police sting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark Baker, 50, found profiles of young girls on the internet and continued messaging them - despite being told they were underage.

Baker believed he was messaging two 14-year-old girls on September 29, last year, and continued messaging them until October 5, when he was then informed that they were police officers.

He had deleted all the conversation history from his phone, but his pleas for the "girls" to delete their messages did not work as they were logged as evidence.

Baker, from no fixed abode in Sandwell, asked undercover police officers, if their parents had access to their phones and to keep the conversations secret.

Serving a sentence at HMP Oakwood

Prosecutor Camilla Toscano said: "The defendant asked one of the girls to go to a nearby toilet and take photos of up their skirts and to send them to him.

"He sent them messages sexually graphic in nature and asked the girls to keep the conversations a secret."

Baker pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting sexual communication with a child and was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday). He is currently serving a sentence at HMP Oakwood for a similar offence he was sentenced to in March.

In mitigation, the court head Baker had contacted the young girls due to feeling lonely and isolated after being released from prison for violence.

Judge Amy Jacobs sentenced Baker to six months for both counts, to run concurrently, but consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving.

She said: "You made persistent attempts to contact young girls. There were two girls, two potential victims. These crimes are aggravated because you committed them whilst on license for another prison sentence which, although was for a different, type of crime, needs to be taken into account.

"I hope this sentence will be the last that I see of you."