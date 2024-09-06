Man arrested for attempted murder following Walsall disorder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Violence flared in Reedswood Lane, Birchills, at around 11.50pm on July 31, with four men taken to hospital with injuries following reports of fighting and a gun being fired at a car.

Three of the men suffered stab wounds whilst another was shot.

West Midlands Police has since charged several men and made a series of arrests in connection with the disorder.

The latest arrest was made on Friday morning which saw a 44-year-old man taken into police custody.

The scene in Birchills the morning after the disorder

A car could be seen covered in tarpaulin outside the Premier convenience store on Old Birchills the morning after the disorder, while two smaller forensic tents were erected next to it.

Residents meanwhile described feeling scared to leave their homes in the wake of the incident, as one parent said they felt worried for the safety of their children in the area.

Anyone with information about the disorder should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting 20/720593/24.

Alternatively, people can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously by phoing 0800 555 111.