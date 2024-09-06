Guns found and man arrested at Great Barr address in connection to shooting
A man has been arrested and two guns have been recovered in Birmingham as part of a police investigation into a shooting.
The suspect was arrested in Great Barr, Birmingham, after shots were fired at a property on Brookvale Road, Solihull, shortly before 1am on July 13.
No one was injured in the shooting, West Midlands Police said.
As part of their investigations, officers carried out a warrant on Oscott School Lane in Great Barr in the early hours on Thursday and arrested a man.
The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Police also recovered two guns.
A second man was arrested after subsequent searches led police to discover a cannabis factory.
Both suspects remain in custody on Friday while enquiries continue, the force added.