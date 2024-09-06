Guns found and man arrested at Great Barr address in connection to shooting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The suspect was arrested in Great Barr, Birmingham, after shots were fired at a property on Brookvale Road, Solihull, shortly before 1am on July 13.

No one was injured in the shooting, West Midlands Police said.

As part of their investigations, officers carried out a warrant on Oscott School Lane in Great Barr in the early hours on Thursday and arrested a man.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Police also recovered two guns.

A second man was arrested after subsequent searches led police to discover a cannabis factory.

Both suspects remain in custody on Friday while enquiries continue, the force added.