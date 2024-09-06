Do you recognise them? Police appeal after 'assault' at Birmingham restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers have released security camera images of two men they want to speak to in relating to an incident at an eatery, in Coventry Road, Birmingham, at around 4.30am on August 4.

The victim was allegedly assaulted and had their phone stolen.

Do you recognise these men? Photo: West Midlands Police

On Friday, West Midlands Police launched an appeal for help in tracking down two men who officers want to speak to about it.

Anyone who recognises them should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 20/730193/24.