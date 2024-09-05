Man charged after gun shots fired in Erdington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police officers yesterday arrested Desie Dalton-Byrne, aged 20, after investigating a disorder in Chudleigh Road on July 25.

Dalton-Byrne, of Fosseway Drive, has now been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and having a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

He was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat, quoting log 4293 of July 25.