Fundraiser launched in memory of Oldbury teenager Jahziah Coke

Paramedics and police were called at about 4pm on August 29 after the teenager was stabbed.

Despite the efforts by medical staff, Jahziah Coke, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Oldbury, prompting West Midlands Police to launch a murder investigation.

Now, a fundraiser started to help fund a funeral for the 13-year-old has raised more than £1,000 of its £20,000 goal with dozens of people donating money.

On the gofundme page, the organiser said the proceeds of the proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards Jahziah's funeral and a campaign to help stop knife crime in the UK.

Floral tributes, balloons and messages were left outside Lovett Avenue, Oldbury, after 13-year-old Jahziah Coke was stabbed to death. Photo credit: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire

A tribute, left on the fundraiser website, said: "Jahziah sadly left us on 29th August 2024 due to an unfortunate event of knife crime.

"Jahziah was a kind hearted family boy that lights up every room he walked into with his smile. He was always the first to offer his helping hand.

"To Jahziah it was always about others and never himself. This is why he will always live on through his family, friends and community.

"All proceeds will go to his funeral and the Campaign we will begin to stop the knife tragedies happening in the UK."

Police officers at the scene in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury after a 13-year-old boy has been stabbed to death at a house, sparking a murder investigation. Picture date: Friday August 30, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Oldbury. Photo credit should read: Phil Barnett/PA Wire

Since the tragic death, dozens of tributes consisting of flowers, heartfelt messages and balloons have been left at the site where the youngster died, with family members and friends gathering to release balloons into the sky and light colourful flares to remember him.

Two youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, with both being remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on October 1.

For more information on the fundraiser, and to donate, visit the Gofundme website.