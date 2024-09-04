Teenagers jailed for 22 years for killing Wolverhampton father-of-seven Deavon Harrison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jonathon Williams, 19, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named, were found not guilty of murdering the beloved grandfather after a five week trial this summer along with Mr Harrison's girlfriend Kerry Francis.

Mr Harrison sustained several machete wounds from the two drug dealers and was shot dead by Williams on December 30 last year at a well known Dunstall Hill drugs den.

However, Williams, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of manslaughter, wounding with intent and possessing a knife whilst teenage accomplice was found guilty of wounding with intent and possession of a knife.

Deavon's then girlfriend Kerry Francis was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter and wounding with intent, and walked free from court sparking outrage in the public gallery and angry scenes outside the court involving the victim's family.

The two teenagers, who ran a drugs line in Wolverhampton, were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court today. Mr Harrison's daughter and mother spoke movingly about their heartbreak caused by his death.