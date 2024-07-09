Man accused of murdering father of seven admits lying in police interviews as his head was 'oiled'

Jonathan Williams, aged 19, faced cross-examination at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday – he is on trial along with Kerry Francis, aged 42 and a 16-year-old who can't be named because of his age, for the murder of Mr Harrison who was found with gunshot and knife wounds at a Dunstall Hill drugs den on December 30 last year.

Williams said his 'head was oiled' when he was interviewed by the police and admitted that he might not have told them the whole truth.

Under questioning from Kevin Hegarty KC he said he went from Lane Court with the teenager to Dunstall Hill with a 'man bag' with cash in as they were expecting to collect money from a drugs deal with Mr Harrison.

Mr Hegarty said: "The prosecution say you are trying to make things worse for your accomplice but that you are both as guilty over Mr Harrison's death.