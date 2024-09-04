'Dangerous' offender jailed over shocking meat cleaver attack on maintenance man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Christopher McShane, 39, and formerly of St Chad's Road in Wolverhampton, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday after being convicted at trial.

The jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court had previously found McShane guilty of attempted unlawful wounding and possession of a bladed article.

During the sentencing hearing on Tuesday Judge John Butterfield described McShane as a "significant risk of causing harm," adding that he had offered a "wholly unrepentant performance at trial".

Delivering his sentence Judge Butterfield explained how McShane's partner was living in his rented house on St Chad's Road, Wolverhampton, at the time of the incident.

McShane had moved out of the property, but his name was on the rental agreement.

The situation had caused difficulties with the landlord, Olawale Ajaye, over payments for the home, and on February 11 last year, when looking at a neighbouring property as a potential purchase, Mr Ajaye had gone to visit McShane's home.