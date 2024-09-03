Wanted boy, 14, among five arrested after police set up knife arch in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The police operation took place in the town on Monday and involved West Midlands Police, British Transport Police and Safer Travel.

A 14-year-old boy was among those arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of possessing cannabis.

The youngster was also wanted for possessing a knife on a previous occasion.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said he has since been bailed with strict conditions while officers continue with their enquiries.

The knife arch in Walsall town centre. Photo: West Midlands Police

A 35-year-old man was also arrested as part of the police operation on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 36-year-old man meanwhile was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, whilst a 49-year-old man was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

The trio remained in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon. A 15-year-old boy was also arrested during the operation for breaching his court conditions.

The knife arch was funded through the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner’s Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) fund, which is formed of money taken from offenders.

It means officers in the St Matthew's neighbourhood team in Walsall now have their own knife arch, as the force said it aims to reduce serious under 25 youth violence in the town as a "priority".

PC Courtney Tongue, St Matthew’s neighbourhood Policing Officer, who helped to run the operation, said: “The operation was very successful with five arrested and taken into custody. We carried out eight stop and searches in total.

“We had lots of members of the public approach us and they said they were happy with our presence which offered reassurance.

"We also had lots of interaction with young people where we talked about the aims of the operation and our efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour and knife crime.

"It is really good to work alongside our partners on operations such as these.”

West Midlands Police said the operation was made possible through the Project Guardian Problem Solving Funding to look at an issue of "persistent anti-social behaviour" and "serious youth violence" in Walsall town centre.

The funding is provided by the Home Office as part of Project Guardian and can be used within the police-targeted patrol areas for funding operations connected to serious youth violence, anti-social behaviour and knife crime.

Ch Insp John Askew, from Operation Guardian, added: “The Project Guardian Problem Solving Funding is being used to address anti-social behaviour and serious youth violence in Walsall town centre.

“This funding for operations complements the knife arch which was obtained through POCA funding and can tackle a specific problem in the hot spot, such as knifepoint robberies.

“We have received lots of good feedback from the community with five arrests being made during the course of the operation and we will be looking to carry out more operations in the near future.”