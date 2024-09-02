Driver after police spot 'blue flashing light' at the front of his car in Sandwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police have arrested a man for harassment after they spotted an Audi using an illegal blue flashing light on the front of the car whilst driving.

The man was stopped in the Sandwell area by West Midlands Police Road Crime team, with officers quickly noticing the Audi's blue flashing light bar.

After the driver stopped, checks revealed that that man was also wanted by police for harassment.

The suspect was subsequently arrested, with the light bar being sent for destruction.

On X, a WMP spokesperson said: "Officers saw this Audi using an illegal blue flashing light on the front of the car whilst driving.

"The light was seized for destruction & whilst prosecuting the driver checks found he was uninsured & wanted for Harassment so he was arrested."

West Midlands Police have been approached for more information.