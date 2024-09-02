Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aiman Ahmed, 25, was repeatedly warned by council officers that he needed a licence to breed and sell dogs legally but did not apply for one, Dudley Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Reports of dogs including a Belgian Shepherd, a Cane Corso and two Chow Chows being kept and having puppies in the garage of the property in Stourbridge were made to Dudley Council between April 2022 and June 2023, prosecutor Saima Ahmed-Aziz told the court.

The council's environmental health team sent Ahmed a letter in October 2022. Over the following months, officers were able to contact him and he confirmed that he was the owner of dogs at the property.

In February 2023, complaints were received about noise and odour coming from the garage. "[Ahmed] was sent a further letter warning him that breeding and selling dogs without a licence was illegal," Miss Ahmed-Aziz said.

In April that year, another complaint about the property was received by the council's environmental health team.

Meanwhile, puppies were being advertised for sale on Instagram while a Facebook profile under Ahmed's name was posting videos and photos of Cane Corso and Malinois dogs, including hashtags referring to the dogs' breeds.

A video of two Cane Corsos was posted in August 2022 along with a caption saying: "This one's all about quality over quantity." It also made reference to "the two most famous Corsos in the UK meeting".

A photo of one puppy was posted with the caption "Bullet the Designer Protection Dog".