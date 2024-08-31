Woman among three arrested as gun and drugs seized in swoop on Birmingham property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said the haul was recovered from and address in Victoria Road in Handsworth, Birmingham at around 5.30pm yesterday.

All including the two males, aged 17 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, having an offensive weapon and drugs as a result of the Operation Target swoop.

All remain in police custody for questioning.

The force is running the operation to tackle serious offences.

Officers will intelligence, seize goods, carry out warrants and target offenders as part the ongoing crackdown.