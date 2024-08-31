Police appeal to find owner of large dog after boy left with bite wound

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The youth was crossing the railway tracks in Wilden Lane in Stourport when he stopped to let the man and the animal pass him.

As the dog went by it bit his leg, but instead of stopping of offer help the man carried on walking without checking on the welfare of the boy.

West Mercia Police said the boy has since thankfully recovered from his injuries.

Officers have now launched an appeal for information about the dog walker followign the incident which happened at around 1.30pm on August 24.

The man is described as white, bald, with a white beard and aged in his early 50s. The dog was a large breed with black fur.

Anyone who may have seen the man and dog that afternoon or anyone who recognises the description should come forward with information that would help with the inquiry by contacting Temporary Inspector Jess Demaine via email jess.demaine@westmercia.police.uk or by phoning 07812 471711.