Man, 44, before magistrates over town centre burglary allegations

Following a tip-off police arrested Dean Thompson in relation to an alleged burglary at premises in Walsall Street on August17; an alleged attempted burglary and theft in Union Street in Wednesbury overnight on August 26.

Thompson, of Wednesbury, was taken into custody and remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man was also charged with theft and given police bail. He will appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on October 1.

West Midland Police said it has stepped up patrols and inquiries relating to recent break-ins in the town were ongoing .

It said it was aware of the impact of burglaries and thefts on businesses and aimed to identify and arrest suspects.