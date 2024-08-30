Two men arrested after spate of burglaries in town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police officers tracked down the pair, aged 35 and 44, after a number of businesses reported break-ins between August 17 and 26.

The men were arrested earlier today on suspicion of four burglaries and remain in police custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We fully understand the impact and frustration of business crime, it can ruin livelihoods. We'll always look to identify and arrest suspects."