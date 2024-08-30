Police name Stafford man charged with sex offences and assaulting an officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Liam Brogan, 39, of Stafford, has been charged with sexual assault on a female, common assault of an emergency worker and two counts of criminal damage.

It comes following an incident in the town centre on Saturday (August 24) when a woman was sexually assaulted by a man.

Staffordshire Police added that a police officer was also assaulted - but wasn’t seriously injured and stayed on duty.

Brogan has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.