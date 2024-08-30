Police name Stafford man charged with sex offences and assaulting an officer
A man has been charged with sexual offences and assaulting a police officer in Stafford.
Liam Brogan, 39, of Stafford, has been charged with sexual assault on a female, common assault of an emergency worker and two counts of criminal damage.
It comes following an incident in the town centre on Saturday (August 24) when a woman was sexually assaulted by a man.
Staffordshire Police added that a police officer was also assaulted - but wasn’t seriously injured and stayed on duty.
Brogan has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.