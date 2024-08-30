Murder probe as boy, 13, fatally stabbed at Oldbury property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to an address on Lovett Avenue at around 4pm on Thursday by the ambulance service.

A 13-year-old boy was found with stab wounds and was treated by paramedics but, despite their best efforts, the teenager sadly passed away. Police are searching for the responsible party.

Lovett Avenue, Oldbury. Picture: Maps

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a stabbing at a private address on Lovett Avenue just after 4pm on Thursday. One ambulance, two paramedic officers, the WMAS Critical Care Car, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries. Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care at the scene but unfortunately, despite their best efforts nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

A team of detectives are investigating exactly what happened during the incident with officers following enquiries to identify who was involved.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the force's Homicide Team, said: "It's absolutely tragic a young life has been lost.

"We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy.

"We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3204 of 29/8/24.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.