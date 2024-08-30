Man stole whisky, air gun and clothes from flat then tried to escape on motorbike
A man who burgled a home and took an air pistol, a bottle of whiskey and clothes has been jailed for more than two years.
Jordan Hart, 29, of no fixed address, broke into a flat in Shenstone, near Lichfield, in July last year.
After ransacking the address, he went outside and damaged a motorbike parked nearby. He is said to have attempted to ride it away but failed.
Hart was later found with some of the stolen items on a car park on Cross Keys, Lichfield, and was arrested by officers from Staffordshire Police.
Hart pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal damage and attempted theft of a motor vehicle, and was sentenced to two years and four months behind bars at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Friday.
PC Paige O'Mahoney, from the Lichfield local policing team, said: "This is a welcome result. Burglary and theft can have a devastating impact on victims and we will continue to work hard to put a stop to those who blight the lives of residents and businesses across our city."