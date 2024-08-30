Man stole whisky, air gun and clothes from flat then tried to escape on motorbike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jordan Hart, 29, of no fixed address, broke into a flat in Shenstone, near Lichfield, in July last year.

After ransacking the address, he went outside and damaged a motorbike parked nearby. He is said to have attempted to ride it away but failed.

Hart was later found with some of the stolen items on a car park on Cross Keys, Lichfield, and was arrested by officers from Staffordshire Police.

Hart pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal damage and attempted theft of a motor vehicle, and was sentenced to two years and four months behind bars at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Friday.

PC Paige O'Mahoney, from the Lichfield local policing team, said: "This is a welcome result. Burglary and theft can have a devastating impact on victims and we will continue to work hard to put a stop to those who blight the lives of residents and businesses across our city."