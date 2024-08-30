Wolverhampton man charged with murder of hit and run victim appears in court
A man charged with murder concerning the hit and run death of Wolverhampton man Ryan Griffiths has appeared in court.
By Adam Smith
The 29-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Burleigh Road, Wolverhampton, just before 9pm on Wednesday, August 21, and died two days later.
Aden Wright, of Griffiths Drive, Wolverhampton, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder, appearing before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
At a preliminary hearing on Thursday at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Wright appeared via video link from HMP Birmingham where he is currently on remand.