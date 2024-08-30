Do you recognise this man? Police appeal after man glassed on night out in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place inside a pub in Brindley Place, Birmingham on July 6 between 11.30pm and 12.10am the following morning.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers from West Midlands Police are said to be treating the attack as a malicious wounding after the victim suffered injuries to the head.

The man they would like to speak to is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall with short dark hair, a short dark beard and is of slim build. He has tattoos along his right arm.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We have made a number of enquiries following the incident but have yet to identify the man so we are appealing to the public to help us.

"If you recognise the man contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/647843/24."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.