Blaze at Brownhills high rise started accidentally, fire service confirms
A fire that broke out in a block of flats in the Black Country was accidental, officials confirmed.
More than 30 firefighters and six fire engines rushed to Lindon Drive, Brownhills, on Thursday after a fire was reported on the eighth floor of the 17-storey Humphries House apartment block.
Residents from the eighth floor and above had to be evacuated, but thankfully no one was hurt.
West Midlands Fire Service officials have now confirmed that the blaze, which broke out at around 1.30pm, was accidental. It was fully extinguished by 3.25pm.
The fire is said to have affected one flat, with residents saying they saw 'smoke coming from the windows'.
Fire engines were sent from Aldridge, Bloxwich, Walsall, Willenhall, Bilston, Sutton Coldfield and Perry Barr stations, crewed by 30 West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) firefighters. A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service crew also attended from Lichfield.