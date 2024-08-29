Two men arrested on suspicion of theft after police foot chase ends in a bush

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police officers were alerted to items being stolen from a car in Herringbone Way, Pensnett, just before 4.15am on Thursday.

Officers soon attended and spotted two men, who ran from the scene.

The officers quickly tracked both men to Stallings Lane, finding one person attempting to hide in a bush.

Two men, aged 21 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of theft. The stolen items were recovered, and police later became aware of another similar reported theft from a vehicle in the area.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information, or has also been a victim, is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 and quote 20/797640/24.

"We know the impact of vehicle crime on our communities and we're continuing our ongoing work to tackle this."