Two men and a woman charged after police recover stolen car

West Midlands Police responded to reports of a vehicle being taken in Curbar Road, Perry Barr on Wednesday.

Officers were quick to respond to the reports, locating the car and its occupants within 15 minutes of it being taken from the area.

Daniel Bree, 36, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Stephen Hurlstone, 39, has been charged with theft of motor vehicle and was remanded after previously failing to appear at court.

Both men are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

A third person, Denise Farrissey, 33, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on September 17.