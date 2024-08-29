Man, 60, charged with arson after house fire in Amblecote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Clive Bell, 60, of Fairfields, Cinderford, Gloucestershire was arrested in his car on the A491 near to Bell End, Worcestershire, on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old was arrested following a house fire at a semi-detached property on Penfields Road, Amblecote, on Monday, August 26, which investigators now believe had been started deliberately.

Fortunately no-one was hurt in the blaze. Bell has since been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and burglary.

Images of the fire, which were shared on social media, showed flames and smoke rising from the building.

The West Midlands Fire Service sent two fire crews to the incident, as well as a 4x4 brigade response vehicle crewed by 13 firefighters from Stourbridge, Brierley Hill and Haden Cross.

Bell is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, August 30.