Pictured: Faces of latest suspects on West Midlands Police wanted list

A total of 14 suspects have made their way onto the force's wanted list so far in August.

The men are wanted on suspicion of a range of offences, from assault, to burglary and attempted kidnap.

The force has issued pictures of their faces and appealed for the public's help in tracking them down.

These are the suspects who are wanted by police so far this month as of Monday afternoon.

James Atkinson

Have you seen James Atkinson? Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers are hunting the 24-year-old, from Sandwell, who is wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/376529/24.

Kian Davies

Have you seen Kian Davies? Photo: West Midlands Police

Police are looking for the 23-year-old, from Birmingham, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Those with information about where he is should get in touch with West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/11642/24.

Luke Gregory

Have you seen Luke Gregory? Photo: West Midlands Police

Police are searching for the 35-year-old, who is of no fixed abode.

He is wanted for failing to appear in court for driving offences.

People with information about his whereabouts should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting 20/13828/24.

Jason O'Farrell

Have you seen Jason O'Farrell? Photo: West Midlands Police

Police have issued an appeal for help in finding Jason O'Farrell.

The 20-year-old is wanted in connection with vehicle theft and stolen goods offences in Coventry.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 and quote crime number 20/358632/23.

Daniel Wainwright

Have you seen Daniel Wainwright? Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers are looking for the 33-year-old, from Dudley, who is wanted on suspicion of attempted kidnap.

Anyone who sees him should phone 999 or 101 with any information which could help police to track him down.

To speak anonymously, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote crime reference 20/212232/24.

Daniel Fowell

Have you seen Daniel Fowell? Photo: West Midlands Police

Police are hunting the 40-year-old, who is of no fixed abode. He is wanted for breaching a court order.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/996719/21.

Wayne Rodgers

Have you seen Wayne Rodgers? Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers are trying to track down the 40-year-old, from Oldbury, who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault.

In an appeal, West Midlands Police asked anyone who knows where he is to get in touch via Live Chat on its website or by phoning 101 and quoting crime reference 20/469789/22.

Warren Rollinson

Have you seen Warren Rollinson? Photo: West Midlands Police

Police are looking for the 38-year-old man, of no fixed abode, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Those who spot him should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/74/24.

Romell Ebanks

Have you seen Romell Ebanks? Photo: West Midlands Police

Offices are looking for the 24-year-old, from Oldbury, who is wanted on suspicion of assault.

People with information on his whereabouts should get in touch with West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/708826/24.

Anthony Stephens

Have you seen Anthony Stephens? Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers are looking for the 41-year-old, who is of no fixed abode.

He is wanted for a theft of a motor vehicle and a burglary in Solihull

Anyone who spots him or knows where he is should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/667530/24.

Chad Ferguson

Have you seen Chad Ferguson? Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has launched an appeal to find the 27-year-old, from Sandwell, who is wanted on suspicion of wounding.

Those who see him should call 999 and quote crime reference 20/509929/24

Jordan Scott

Have you seen Jordan Scott? Photo: West Midlands Police

Police are looking for the 29-year-old, from Birmingham, who is wanted for serious assault.

People who spot him should phone 999 and quote crime reference 20/872592/22

Christopher Ashei-Nikol

Have you seen Christopher Ashei-Nikol? Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers are on the hunt for the 37-year-old, who is wanted on suspicion of assault.

West Midlands Police said he is believed to have connections with the Wembley and Thames Valley areas.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 and quote crime reference 20/605409/24.

Aaron Schofield

Have you seen Aaron Schofield? Photo: West Midlands Police

Police want to find the 44-year-old following an attempted burglary on Linden Road in the Bournville area of Birmingham.

It happened at about 11am on August 1.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/717976/24.