Man identified by police after assault on a train conductor
Police have identified a man in connection with an assault on a train conductor that left him with broken fingers.
At around 10.20pm on Thursday, June 20, the victim was confronted by a passenger who was leaving the train at the Chester Road station in Birmingham.
The passenger grabbed the conductor’s fingers, forcing them backwards and breaking them.
The victim required surgery to correct the alignment of bones in his fingers as a result of the attack.
The British Transport Police then appealed to the public for information regarding the incident.
Yesterday, August 26, the force confirmed the identification of a man in connection with the assault and is 'no longer' looking for information.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "A person has been identified in connection and we are no longer appealing for information."