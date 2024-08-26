Man arrested after woman knocked unconscious in nightclub smoking area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was injured in Popworld in Solihull in the early hours of Sunday in an apparently unprovoked attack.

The woman, aged 28, was in the smoking area of a venue when a stranger approached her.

After a brief exchange of words, he hit her and repeatedly punched her until she was unconscious on the floor.

Others around the area pulled the man away from her.

The victim sadly suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone and other injuries in the attack, which happened at around 2.45am.

Police are now appealing for information into the attack, asking anyone with information to get in touch with them directly.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via 101, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on the force website, quoting log number 412 of August 25.