Driver charged after 'Rambo Knife' discovery
Brierley Hill police stopped a vehicle while on patrol and discovered a 'Rambo knife' in the driver door pocket.
Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, earlier today, it said whilst on patrol this morning, August 26, it stopped a vehicle in Brierley Hill.
When it opened the the driver door, officers saw a Rambo Knife in the driver door pocket. the driver was arrested and has been charged for possession of the weapon to appear before court.
In the post, it said: "Whilst on patrol this morning, we have stopped a vehicle in Brierley Hill. When we opened the driver door, we saw a Rambo Knife in the driver door pocket. The driver was arrested, and has been charged for possession of the weapon to appear before court. B Unit Response Log 854"