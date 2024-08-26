Express & Star
Close

Driver charged after 'Rambo Knife' discovery

Brierley Hill police stopped a vehicle while on patrol and discovered a 'Rambo knife' in the driver door pocket.

By Daniel Coles
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, earlier today, it said whilst on patrol this morning, August 26, it stopped a vehicle in Brierley Hill.

When it opened the the driver door, officers saw a Rambo Knife in the driver door pocket. the driver was arrested and has been charged for possession of the weapon to appear before court.

In the post, it said: "Whilst on patrol this morning, we have stopped a vehicle in Brierley Hill. When we opened the driver door, we saw a Rambo Knife in the driver door pocket. The driver was arrested, and has been charged for possession of the weapon to appear before court. B Unit Response Log 854"

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular