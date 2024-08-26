Driver charged after 'Rambo Knife' discovery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, earlier today, it said whilst on patrol this morning, August 26, it stopped a vehicle in Brierley Hill.

In the post, it said: "Whilst on patrol this morning, we have stopped a vehicle in Brierley Hill. When we opened the driver door, we saw a Rambo Knife in the driver door pocket. The driver was arrested, and has been charged for possession of the weapon to appear before court. B Unit Response Log 854"