Two men to appear in court after disorder broke out in West Bromwich

Police were called to reports of a disorder in the Black Lake area at around 11.15pm on Friday.

On arrival, emergency services discovered three people who had suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men, Rhys Fletcher, 32, of Surrey Crescent, West Bromwich, and Ashley Jones, 28, whose address was not given by police, were charged with actual bodily harm, affray and criminal damage.

Jones was also charged with assault in relation to the incident.

Both men have been remanded into custody to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

A third man arrested in relation to the incident was released with no further action.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website quoting log number 5393 of 23 August.