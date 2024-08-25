Revealed: Faces of teenage burglars who invaded over 30 homes to steal car keys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rio Halls, 18, of Clare Road, Coalpool, and Kyron Clifton, 19, of Dangerfield Lane, Darlaston, were sentenced to serve more than 10 years combined behind bars following a crime spree that saw more than £300,000 worth of cars being stolen.

The pair fled with vehicles such as BMW, Mercedes and Range Rovers, along with leaving a host of families devastated after having intruders in their homes.

The duo would often act together – or sometimes separately – as addresses across Dudley, Walsall and Wolverhampton were primarily targeted.

Pictured: The crime duo that invaded more than 30 homes

Halls also committed offences in Stafford, with Clifton also targeting a home in Birmingham.

Overall, the duo committed more than 30 crimes, with Halls being involved in more than 25 burglaries or attempted burglaries and Clifton just under 20.

The pair admitted conspiracy to commit burglary after officers secured a range of evidence, including strong forensics, linking them to the crimes.

Appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday, August 21, Halls was jailed for six years and six months, with Clifton being sentenced to four years and nine months.

Investigating officers with Wolverhampton's CID team believe that others were also involved in the series of burglaries, with enquiries ongoing to encourage anyone to come forward with information.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We know the impact of burglary and vehicle crime on our communities and the distress and inconvenience they cause.

"We won't tolerate such crimes and will look to arrest and prosecute those who cause harm across the region."