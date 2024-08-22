Teenagers who invaded nearly 30 family homes to steal car keys sent to jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rio Halls, 18, and Kyron Clifton, 19 and from Walsall, would steal as many three cars from each home on crime sprees which would net them Range Rovers, Audis, Mercedes and BMW.

Halls and Clifton were sentenced for a litany of crimes at Wolverhampton Crown Court, including more than 35 burglaries, home invasions, car thefts, robbery, aggravated car theft and driving offences. Most were committed in the Black Country in 2022 and 2023. The pair were sent down for nearly ten years between them.

Prosecutor Nicolas Tatlow took more than 45 minutes to list the crimes the pair were being sentenced for and describe the devastating impact on their victims.

One Walsall victim, whose home was broken into as their children slept upstairs, said: "This really affected the community, we lived in fear, there were several of these crimes in a small area over a short space of time."