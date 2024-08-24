Unbelievable excuse used by motorist after front-seat passenger caught by police with baby on lap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from the Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit spotted the offence when the vehicle drove past them.

They brought the van to a halt after seeing a baby on the lap of the front seat passenger.

The force said the excuse given to officers by those in the vehicle was that the baby was upset.

The van was stopped by officers. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

The driver, a foreign national visiting the UK, was issued a £100 on-the-spot fine.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday morning, the force said: "This one drove past us with a baby on the lap of the front seat passenger.

"We were not impressed and upon stopping the vehicle the baby was still on the lap - the excuse, the baby was upset! But decided to continue driving.

"Foreign national visiting issued £100 on spot fine due to having no address in the UK for the prosecution to be sent to.

"Always pull over if someone needs to be seen too and don’t continue to drive. The consequences can be catastrophic."